Minister Grange Urges Strong Turnout for Labour Day Praise and Worship Concert

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is encouraging Jamaicans to come out in their numbers for the annual Labour Day Praise and Worship Concert on Friday, May 23.

The event is free to the public and will be held at Emancipation Park in New Kingston, beginning 7:00 p.m.

The highly anticipated gospel extravaganza will close off a day of national service and environmental action under the theme ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’ and the slogan ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’.

This year’s concert will feature a stellar line-up of Jamaican gospel performers, including Rhoda Isabella, Sandra Brooks, Kukudoo, and Carey and Sharilyn.

Minister Grange also reminds the public that the Labour Day activities are part of the broader observance of Workers’ Week from May 18 to 23, which recognises the invaluable contributions of Jamaican workers and promotes national development through volunteerism and civic pride.

She encourages families, church groups, youth organisations, and individuals to come and end the day in worship and celebration at Emancipation Park.