Minister Grange Urges Sporting Sector To Embrace Clean Sport

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has called on all stakeholders in Jamaica’s sporting sector to move beyond compliance and embrace collective ownership of clean sport.

She emphasised that safeguarding the integrity of sport is a shared responsibility, extending across athletes, coaches, federations, parents, and the wider community.

Ms. Grange was speaking during the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission’s (JADCO) Annual Symposium, held recently at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston, under the theme – ‘Empowering Clean Sport: JADCO’s Vision for Jamaica’.

She highlighted the national importance of sport as a source of pride, a driver of tourism and a platform for diplomacy, noting that it creates opportunities for young people and must be safeguarded like every other national treasure.

The Minister further noted that clean sport is “a matter of character…in a sense, national character,” and is intrinsically tied to Jamaica’s development.

She stressed that “integrity, fairness, and discipline must be seen as central to who we are as a people and must be reflected in every aspect of our sporting culture,” while urging that these values be actively promoted at every level of Jamaican sport.

Ms. Grange reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to JADCO, declaring that the agency’s work “must at all times remain independent, credible and aligned with international standards, including the World Anti‑Doping [Agency (WADA)] Code.”

She further underscored the need to update Jamaica’s anti‑doping legislation to align with the new WADA Code, which takes effect on January 1, 2027, noting that her Ministry will collaborate with JADCO and other relevant government bodies to amend the Anti‑Doping in Sport Act (2014) and ensure Jamaica’s framework remains in step with international standards.

Highlighting JADCO’s work with young and developing athletes, Minister Grange cited the Commission’s outreach in St. Elizabeth following Hurricane Melissa, noting that by supporting families, children and student‑athletes affected by the disaster, the agency is reinforcing the principle that preserving sport integrity also means safeguarding the people who sustain it.

Ms. Grange emphasised that anti‑doping education is centred on long‑term health, safety and well‑being rather than punishment, and urged parents, coaches, teachers and community leaders to play an active role in safeguarding young athletes.

On the matter of ethical leadership, the Minister stated: “success achieved by unethical means does not and will not elevate Jamaica… it diminishes us.”

“It undermines trust, damages credibility, and erodes the sporting legacy. Every federation and every club must commit to proper governance, accountability, and integrity,” she maintained.

Ms. Grange noted Jamaica’s prominent position in global sport, emphasising that the world looks not only for medals but also for leadership, example and integrity.

She further underscored that clean sport is essential to safeguarding the credibility of every Jamaican athlete who steps onto the track, the field, the court, or the platform.

Meanwhile, Minister Grange announced that Jamaica’s bobsled team, which qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, will be receiving $2.16 million.