Minister Grange Urges National Support for Labour Day

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is calling for national support for Labour Day 2026, with a focus on restoring sports, early-childhood, and community facilities impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

She emphasises that the national effort will require volunteerism, unity, and a shared commitment to rebuilding stronger, more resilient community spaces, especially with the hurricane season approaching.

“Many community spaces were devastated by Hurricane Melissa, and we have been called as a people to rise and build on Labour Day,” Ms. Grange adds.

She was speaking during the National Workers’ Week and Labour Day Thanksgiving Service, held at St. John’s Methodist Church in Montego Bay, St. James, on Sunday (May 17).

Ms. Grange announced that as part of the national restoration programme, Labour Day projects will be undertaken at the Lewiston Early Childhood Institution in St. Elizabeth and Sabina Park in Kingston.

Work at Sabina Park is aimed at enhancing the venue’s readiness for upcoming international events.

Minister Grange said Municipal Corporations will spearhead projects in every parish and municipality, and encouraged Jamaicans to register their projects ahead of Labour Day, which will be observed on Monday, May 25.

She also appealed to members of the Jamaican Diaspora to support the country’s rebuilding efforts.

“I, therefore, look forward to each of us coming together to register our projects through the Jamaica Information Service, for Government and Opposition, corporate entities, churches, civil society, the entertainment sector, sports teams, youth groups, and everyone. Let us come together for this goal of rebuilding Jamaica, land we love,” Ms. Grange said.

Workers’ Week is being observed from May 17 to 25, with a series of activities planned to recognise the contribution of workers to national development.

Minister Grange reminded the congregation of the upcoming floral tribute in honour of National Hero, the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe, to be held in Montego Bay, St. James.

She emphasised that St. James will forever be linked to the courage and sacrifice of the National Hero.

“Samuel Sharpe’s advocacy and sacrifice helped to shape the course of Jamaican history. His work is a lasting reminder that we can achieve our objectives when we work together,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Grange highlighted the Labour Day Praise and Worship Concert, which will be held at Emancipation Park in Kingston.

The concert will feature renowned gospel artistes, including Prodigal Son, John Mark Wiggan, and Jabez.

Labour Day 2026 is being observed under the theme ‘One People, One Purpose: In All things, Jamaica Wins’.