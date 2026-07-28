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Minister Grange Urges Faith and Resilience as Jamaica Marks 64 Years of Independence

By: Vanessa James, July 28, 2026
Independence
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Minister Grange Urges Faith and Resilience as Jamaica Marks 64 Years of Independence
Photo: Mark Bell
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (third left),makes a presentation to Pastor of the Olson Memorial Church of God, Reverend Adinhair Jones (left) and his wife, Pauline Jones (second left), at the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service, held at the church on Hope Road, St. Andrew,on Sunday (July 26). They are joined by (from third right) Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams; and Senator Kisha Anderson representing Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding.
Minister Grange Urges Faith and Resilience as Jamaica Marks 64 Years of Independence
Photo: Mark Bell
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, reads the Old Testament lesson from Nehemiah 2:11-18 at the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service held on Sunday (July 26) at the Olson Memorial Church of God on Hope Road in St. Andrew.
Minister Grange Urges Faith and Resilience as Jamaica Marks 64 Years of Independence
Photo: Mark Bell
Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2025, Brithney Clarke (at the lectern), and the 13 Parish Queens for 2026, lead the recitation of the National Pledge, at the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service held on Sunday (July 26) at the Olson Memorial Church of God on Hope Road in St. Andrew.

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Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is calling on Jamaicans to unite in faith and resilience as the country prepares to celebrate its 64th Anniversary of Independence.

Speaking at the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service on Sunday (July 26) at the Olson Memorial Church of God in St. Andrew, Minister Grange noted that Jamaica’s journey has always been anchored by faith.

“We assemble not merely to commemorate milestones in our history, but to offer humble thanksgiving to the One whose grace has sustained our nation through every generation,” she said.

“Before there were celebrations in our public squares, there were prayers in our sanctuaries. Before there were declarations of freedom, there was unwavering faith that God would hear the cries of his people and in his perfect time make a way where there seemed to be none,” she pointed out.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, addresses the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service held on Sunday (July 26) at the Olson Memorial Church of God on Hope Road in St. Andrew.

She noted that the National Anthem is a prayer asking God “to bless our land”, and the National Pledge is a promise “to do our best so that Jamaica may, under God increase in beauty, fellowship and prosperity”.

“It is, therefore, clear that God remains front and centre in all things we do as a nation,” Minister Grange said.

Reflecting on the theme surrounding this year’s national celebrations, ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’ the Minister noted that the true Jamaican spirit was tested and proven in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa less than a year ago.

She said that despite the destruction and loss experienced across many communities, the courage of the Jamaican people shone brightly.

“True resilience is not simply the ability to endure hardship. It is a steadfast confidence that God remains faithful in every season. It is the resilience of a people who have trusted the Lord through adversity, drawn strength from His promises, and continued to build, serve, worship, and hope even in the face of daunting challenges,” Minister Grange said.

Last Updated: July 28, 2026