Minister Grange Unveils Cultural Policy Blueprint

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says the Green Paper on the National Policy for Culture, Entertainment and the Creative Economy will prioritise cultural preservation alongside economic growth, while advancing inclusivity, innovation, and sustainability.

She made the remarks during a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday, October 7.

Ms. Grange said the Government remains committed to strengthening programmes that promote both local and international recognition of Jamaica’s rich tangible and living heritage – building on recent inscriptions such as the Revival Pilgrimage to Watt Town and the Archaeological Landscape of 17th Century Port Royal.

“Another important feature is the intention to fully institute a robust disaster risk management strategy that ensures we are responsive to the increasing effects of climate change. It provides for leveraging frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital tools to empower creatives and protect our unique cultural identity that defines and fuels Brand Jamaica,” she stated.

“We are determined that our creatives, cultural communities, cultural institutions, and entertainment stakeholders receive the support needed and are ultimately empowered to flourish and shine at home and on the world stage,” the Minister added.

Ms. Grange said the Green Paper is more than a policy document; it serves as a foundational framework for dedicated sub-policies and guidelines in culture and entertainment, and as a blueprint for a thriving, innovative Jamaica where culture, entertainment, and the creative economy are measured, valued, and cherished as vital forces for national well-being and sustainable prosperity.

“As we present this Green Paper, we do so in recognition of the many years of dedicated work that have brought us to this point, enriched by wide-ranging consultations with cultural experts, creative practitioners, and stakeholders across Jamaica and beyond,” the Minister said.

She further noted that the Green Paper phase presents a critical opportunity to deepen engagement, listen attentively, and refine the collective vision to ensure it reflects the hopes and aspirations of all Jamaicans. Additionally, that it charts a future where people and culture are at the heart of economic transformation, social cohesion, and national pride.

“We look forward to this final part of the process and acknowledge it as fundamental to securing the necessary broad-based support and an effective implementation pathway. Together, with well-structured support, strategic investment, and innovation, we will elevate Jamaica’s creative industries to new heights of global prominence and sustainable prosperity,” Minister Grange said.