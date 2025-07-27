Minister Grange Says Don Wehby Made an Immeasurable Contribution to Jamaica

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has said that Mr Don Wehby made an immeasurable contribution to varying aspects of National life.

Minister Grange’s comment follows Mr Wehby death last evening at 62.

Minister Grange says, “Don Wehby’s visionary leadership and strategic insight doubled the size Grace Kennedy and through the company’s legendary support of the Inter-Secondary Schoolboys and Girls Championships (Champs), the lives of thousands of student-athletes were touched with financial support and inspiration and his commitment to sports also saw his involvement in cricket and horse racing.

“Grace Kennedy’s sponsorship extended to ISSA schoolboy cricket with the urban area high schools playing for the Grace Shield and he saw himself as also having a duty to West Indies cricket which led to his chairing a task force that produced the ‘Wehby Report’ on the governance structure of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

“He was unwavering in his personal involvement in Champs, rarely ever missing a final. He played a huge part in Champs gaining the reputation of being the most popular high school track and field meet in the world.

“He was definitely a strong advocate for youth development through sports.

In addition to all his other commitments, Mr Wehby was also moved to serve his country in the political arena and so accepted an appointment to the Senate where he served as Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance during the Bruce Golding administration.

“For all his life Don Wehby was highly passionate and driven in all of his undertakings, inside the board room and outside of it. His leadership style, and vision demonstrated a commitment to excellence.

“The Government was most pleased to award him the National Honours, Order of Jamaica, last year and this year present him with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the development of youth and sports in Jamaica; to go with his Induction into the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica Hall of Fame and the other recognitions that he has been accorded.

“My sincerest sympathy to his wife Hilary and children, Stephanie, Abigail, and Nicholas; and to his relatives, friends, and associates and to the Grace Kennedy family.

“Jamaica has lost a truly great son with the departure of Donald George Wehby, who is gone too soon.

“Rest in Peace Don.”