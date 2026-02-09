Minister Grange Receives Jamaica-Argentina Cultural Token

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, was presented with a commemorative vinyl token titled ‘Jamaica-Argentina: A Tango-Reggae SoundClash’ during the Bob Marley tribute concert at Emancipation Park in Kingston on Friday (February 6).

The token was handed over by Ambassador of Argentina to Jamaica, His Excellency Marcelo Balbi Calvo, as part of a cultural initiative developed by musicians from both countries to fuse reggae and tango traditions.

Ambassador Balbi Calvo explained that the project blends the distinctive sounds and instruments of Jamaica and Argentina, including the bandoneon, to highlight shared musical influences and strengthen bilateral cultural ties.

He noted that the collaboration seeks to build bridges between the two nations and demonstrate their growing friendship through music.

In accepting the token on behalf of Jamaica’s music fraternity, Minister Grange welcomed the initiative and underscored reggae’s global reach and influence.

“Jamaica has a music that has embraced the entire world. We have penetrated all corners of the world, and we welcome all nations who embrace our music… . When others take your music as an inspiration, it means that you’re doing something good,” she said.

The Minister also saluted Jamaican artistes for their role in carrying the country’s cultural identity globally, noting that reggae remains the heartbeat and soul of the nation.

She expressed appreciation for the gesture and anticipation of deeper cultural collaboration between Jamaica and Argentina.

The tribute ceremony, part of Reggae Month activities, honoured the life and legacy of the late Robert Nesta Marley and featured a powerful showcase of reggae excellence.

Performances came from Stephen Marley, Etana, Bushman, Julian Marley, Warrior King and Jemere Morgan, and international groups Out of Control Army and Sangre Maíz.

The event brought together music, culture and community, in paying tribute to Marley’s enduring influence on Jamaica and the world.