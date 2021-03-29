Minister Grange: Jephthah Ford was a Great Doctor Who Cared about People

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, is expressing deep sadness at the passing today of Dr. Jephthah Ford.

Minister Grange said:

“Dr Ford was like a brother to me and this has been so for many years.

I am truly shocked and saddened by his passing.

I relied on him for medical advice not only for myself but had recommended many others, from all walks of life, to him for attention. He never said no and he would go the extra mile.

He was a great doctor and a good man who will be missed by many.

We have lost a Jamaican who truly cared about our people and their well-being.

I extend heartfelt condolences to his twin brother, other members of his family, his friends, his patients and associates.

May his soul rest in peace.”