Minister Grange Invites Feedback on National Culture Policy Green Paper

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is encouraging the academic community to provide feedback on the Green Paper for the National Policy on Culture, Entertainment and the Creative Economy.

The Policy was tabled in the House of Representatives by the Minister.

“Critique it, strengthen it, and help shape its final form,” she said in her address at the 50th Annual Conference of the Caribbean Studies Association (CSA), held recently at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Ms. Grange noted that the document reflects the significant changes that have occurred within the cultural sector over the years and is designed to guide its future development.

“This revised Policy seeks to address contemporary realities while remaining firmly rooted in our cultural heritage and values,” she stated.

The Minister further explained that the Policy covers a broad spectrum of issues, including cultural rights, heritage preservation, creative industries development, digital transformation, cultural entrepreneurship, intellectual property, cultural education, cultural diplomacy, and physical culture, along with the role of emerging technologies in shaping cultural expression.

“Importantly, this Policy recognises that culture must be integrated across all areas of development planning,” Mrs. Grange stated.

She emphasised that public participation will be vital in strengthening the document before its finalisation.

Ms. Grange also underscored that research and evidence-based decision-making are fundamental to effective policymaking.

“Policy is strongest when informed by evidence. It is strongest when grounded in research. It is strongest when enriched by dialogue among government, academia, practitioners, and communities,” she stated.

The Minister noted that the Policy forms part of the Government’s broader strategy to position culture as a key driver of national development.

“Culture is an economic asset. Culture is a developmental resource. Culture is a source of innovation, social cohesion, employment creation, and national competitiveness,” Ms. Grange said.

She noted that the revised Policy will help guide several initiatives being pursued by the Ministry, including programmes aimed at strengthening Jamaica’s cultural and creative industries.

Meanwhile, Ms. Grange commended the Caribbean Studies Association on achieving its 50-year milestone and encouraged participants to continue contributing to regional discussions on culture, identity, and development.

“We must continue to develop policies that reflect our realities… and we must continue to celebrate the cultural vibrations that connect us as one Caribbean family,” she said.