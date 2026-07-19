Minister Grange Hails Sir Garfield Sobers as an ‘Absolute Titan’

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has described late legendary West Indies cricket captain, Sir Garfield Sobers, as an “absolute titan” whose legacy transcended the sport and united the Caribbean.

Sir Garfield passed away on Friday, July 17 at his home in Barbados at the age of 89, just 11 days before his 90th birthday.

In a statement, Minister Grange extended condolences to Sir Garfield’s family and loved ones, the people of his native Barbados, and members of the regional and international cricketing community.

She noted that he was more than one of cricket’s greatest players, describing him as a symbol of West Indian pride, excellence and achievement.

“Sir Gary was not merely a phenomenal sportsman, he was a unifying symbol of West Indian excellence, pride and identity. He carried the spirit of our region on his shoulders and showed the world the heights that Caribbean genius could reach,” Ms. Grange said.

The Minister highlighted Jamaica’s special connection to the Barbadian icon, recalling that it was at Sabina Park in Kingston in 1958 that the then 21-year-old scored a historic unbeaten 365 against Pakistan, setting a world record for the highest individual Test score at the time.

The record stood for 36 years and firmly established Sabina Park as the venue where his rise to international stardom began.

Ms. Grange also reflected on another of Sir Garfield’s remarkable achievements, noting that he became the first batsman in first-class cricket to hit six sixes in a single over while representing Nottinghamshire in England in 1968.

She described Sir Garfield as the greatest all-rounder the game has ever produced, citing his exceptional prowess with both bat and ball, as well as his brilliance in the field.

In support of this view, the Minister pointed to the assessment of the late Australian cricket great, Sir Donald Bradman, who hailed Sir Garfield as “the greatest all-round cricketer the game has ever seen.”

Ms. Grange further noted that his outstanding contributions to cricket earned him a knighthood in 1975, recognition as one of Barbados’ 11 National Heroes, and the distinction of having the International Cricket Council (ICC) establish the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy in his honour.

The Minister said the late cricketer’s achievements inspired generations throughout the Caribbean and beyond.

“Sir Garfield Sobers did not just play for the West Indies, he defined us. He showed that small island states could produce the biggest talents… [and] it may take a long time for us to see another such as him. Thank you Sir Garfield St. Auburn Sobers. Rest in peace,” Ms. Grange stated.