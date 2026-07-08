Minister Grange Calls on Youth to Make Their Mark

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has charged Jamaica’s youth to make their mark on the nation by strengthening the values and systems that have shaped the country’s development.

“Be the generation that strengthens our democracy, creates new industries, transforms our communities, protects our environment, and lifts Jamaica to even greater heights,” she said.

She was addressing a floral tribute to commemorate the 133rd anniversary of the birth of National Hero, Rt. Excellent Norman Washington Manley, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Saturday (July 4).

Ms. Grange said the event provided an opportunity to reflect on the life and legacy of one of Jamaica’s greatest sons and his unwavering commitment to justice, democracy and good governance, which helped to shape the Jamaica of today.

Ms. Grange highlighted Mr. Manley’s role in advancing political reform, particularly his advocacy for universal adult suffrage, which ensured that every adult Jamaican had the right to participate in choosing the nation’s leaders.

“Before 1944, many Jamaicans were denied the right to vote because of their social and economic standing,” she pointed out.

She noted that Mr. Manley’s vision extended beyond political independence, as he sought to create “a just, inclusive and progressive society where every Jamaican could realise his or her fullest potential”.

The Minister said that it is up to succeeding generations to build on this legacy and “protect our democracy, uphold justice, value education, respect differing opinions and continue building a Jamaica where opportunity is available to all”.

She noted that as the country moves into the celebration of Jamaica’s 64th anniversary of Independence this year: “Let us do more than celebrate achievements. Let us recommit ourselves to the ideals that defined his life’s work… service above self, equality for the law, faith in the limitless potential of the Jamaican people, and an unwavering belief in democracy.”