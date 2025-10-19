Minister Grange Calls For National Unity During Heritage Week Thanksgiving Service

Jamaicans are being encouraged to maintain national unity and reject divisions along political lines.

This urging comes from Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who was addressing the congregation during the National Heritage Week Thanksgiving Service, held on Sunday (October 19) at the Church of the Apostolic Faith in Waterloo, Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth.

Ms. Grange emphasised that unity must remain central to Jamaica’s progress as a nation.

“We had an election, and it was very competitive. But now that the elections are gone, [partisan] politics should not divide us. It’s one Jamaica,” she stated.

Ms. Grange noted that Jamaica’s forefathers overcame immense challenges through unity, courage, and faith — enduring qualities that must continue to guide the nation’s journey forward.

“The unity that carried our ancestors and took them through the struggles, those same values must guide us as we face today’s challenges,” she declared.

Minister Grange also urged citizens to build strong, supportive communities, emphasising that Jamaica’s rich cultural values — rooted in resilience, respect, and shared identity — can inspire collective progress.

“Let us give God thanks for His continued grace and mercy, for guiding us through challenges, strengthening us in unity, and blessing us with a heritage that is as vibrant as it is enduring,” she said.

Ms. Grange added that national pride must be reflected in the way Jamaicans care for their country and each other.

“Our heritage calls us to protect our environment, to uplift our youth, to strengthen communities across Jamaica, and to preserve the cultural treasures that make this island unique,” she said.

The Minister further encouraged Jamaicans to continue the legacy of love and service exemplified by the nation’s heroes.

“Let us love each other. Let us serve each other with humility and strength. If we do that, Jamaica will always stand tall as a proud and united people,” she implored.

Sunday’s church service formed part of National Heritage Week, which is being observed under the theme: ‘Celebrating a Proud and Bold Heritage’.

The event was organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).