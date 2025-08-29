Minister Grange Announces Certification Courses for Music Industry Practitioners

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has announced plans to introduce certification courses for music industry practitioners.

“We are planning to introduce courses… so you can, in fact, get certification in the areas in which you are involved, such as artiste management, because your experience counts and can be taken into account as credit… for you to be formally certified,” Ms. Grange said.

She was speaking during a ‘Music Mastery: Empowering The Sound Industry’ workshop, held recently at the Ministry’s Trafalgar Road offices in New Kingston.

The workshop, hosted by Headline Entertainment, was aimed at equipping creatives with the knowledge, tools, and professional networks needed to thrive in today’s fast-evolving music landscape.

“It [was] really our pleasure to make the space available to Headline to do this very important workshop… and we are happy to [have been] partners in this effort. Some of us, we love the business, and we learn through experience, but it’s important that we continue to enrich our knowledge, so that we can even be better at what we are doing,” Minister Grange stated.

Four key thematic areas guided the day’s sessions. These covered practical business and financial tools for the modern music professional; creative skill-building in production and cultural expression; collaboration etiquette, intellectual property rights and legal frameworks; and the impact of emerging technologies on music distribution.