Minister Fayval Williams Attends USF Community WiFi Launch at Jarrett Lane (Captioned Photos) November 12, 2023 Listen Community Share Minister Fayval Williams Attends USF Community WiFi Launch at Jarrett Lane (Captioned Photos) Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, presents Grade Six student of Rollington Town Primary School in Kingston, Xandra Smith, with a tablet during Friday’s (November 10) launch of community Wi-Fi service for residents of Jarrett Lane in St. Andrew Eastern. Mrs. Williams is Member of Parliament for the constituency. Sharing the moment is Chief Executive Officer for the Universal Service Fund (USF), which installed the service, Dr. Daniel Dawes.