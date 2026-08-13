Minister Encourages Jamaicans to Support Kingsmen in CPL

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is encouraging Jamaicans at home and abroad, as well as regional and international visitors, to support the Jamaica Kingsmen during their home matches in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Jamaica Kingsmen have three remaining matches at Sabina Park in Kingston, which has undergone improvements to facilitate the return of the CPL to Jamaica.

They lost the first match against the Barbados Tridents on August 11.

“I’m encouraging all Jamaicans at home and abroad, as well as regional and international visitors, to support the Jamaica Kingsmen and to take advantage of the specially curated travel packages available through Visit Jamaica,” Minister Grange said in a statement.

The matches at Sabina Park are Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 13; Trinbago Knight Riders on August 15; and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 18. All matches begin at 7:00 p.m.

“I welcome the return of the Caribbean Premier League to Jamaica and the home debut of the Jamaica Kingsmen at our iconic Sabina Park, which has been given a facelift and some work has been done there to prepare for the CPL,” the Minister said.

She also extended a warm welcome to members of the Jamaican diaspora and visitors coming to experience cricket under the lights at Sabina Park.

“Jamaica is back in the CPL and we are in it to win it,” Minister Grange declared, adding that the spirit of “we are Tallawah” remains strong among Jamaican cricket fans.

“That same passion, that same pride and fighting spirit now continues with the Jamaica Kingsmen,” she said.

Minister Grange said the return of the Jamaican franchise provides an opportunity to showcase the country’s sporting talent, culture and entertainment to an international audience.

“There is no better place in the region to watch, to feel and to celebrate T20 cricket than right here in Kingston,” she noted.

“When you come to Sabina Park you will not only see world-class cricket but you will experience Jamaica, experience our music, experience our food, our energy and our people,” she added.

She said the return of the franchise has been made possible through a strong public-private partnership involving the Government of Jamaica, through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; the Ministry of Tourism and other ministries, departments and agencies, alongside the CPL and Kingsmen Sports Enterprise.

Meanwhile, Minister Grange noted that the arrangement places emphasis on creating value for Jamaica through tourism, youth development, women’s cricket and Brand Jamaica, while keeping additional costs to the public purse to a minimum.

She said the partnership will also help to advance grassroots cricket for boys and girls, support the development of women’s cricket and showcase Jamaican culture and entertainment on the international stage.

“Come for the cricket, stay for the culture. That is the Jamaica experience we’re offering this August,” Minister Grange said.

She is urging Jamaicans and visitors to fill Sabina Park and help create an atmosphere that reflects the uniqueness of Jamaica.

Minister Grange said the initiative will help to strengthen Jamaica’s position as a regional and global hub for T20 cricket.