Minister Encourages Jamaicans to Participate In Labour Day Activities

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is encouraging Jamaicans across the island to participate in Labour Day 2026 activities under the theme ‘One People, One Purpose, In All Things Jamaica Wins’.

Labour Day will be observed on Monday (May 25), as May 23, the designated date, falls on a Saturday this year.

In an interview with JIS News, Minister Grange said the theme reflects the spirit of resilience and unity that defines the Jamaican people.

“‘One people, one purpose, in all things Jamaica wins.’ It has a nice little rhyme, nice little rhythm to it, and it is the beating heart of who we are as Jamaicans. It captures our unbreakable resilience. It captures our unshakable unity and our fierce dedication,” she said.

“When we stand together as one people with one purpose, there is no storm, no challenge, no obstacle too great for us to conquer,” the Minister added.

Two national projects have been selected for this year’s observance.

One project will focus on the restoration and enhancement of the Sabina Park complex in Kingston, which is preparing to host the return of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 matches and international cricket fixtures.

“Sabina Park was chosen because it is a heritage site and a monument, and government has continued to invest in its development, including support through a cooperation agreement with India for a new scoreboard and the installation of new lighting, with ongoing efforts to upgrade the facility to international standards.” The Minister said.

Ms. Grange explained that volunteers will be mobilised to “clean up, paint up, and fix up Sabina Park”.

The second national project will take place in Lewis Town, St. Elizabeth, where efforts will be directed towards restoring the roof of the Lewis Town Early Childhood Institution, after being damaged by Hurricane Melissa.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is expected to visit both projects on Labour Day, while Members of Parliament and municipal corporations will spearhead activities in communities across the island.

Minister Grange said Labour Day 2026 will place strong emphasis on restoring community assets, including-early childhood institutions, community centres and sports facilities.

“I want everyone to go out on Labour Day to show that together, as a united people, we will help those who are unfortunate. We will help our neighbours. We will help to restore community centres, early-childhood education institutions, and sports facilities. That is the focus this year,” she told JIS News.

The Minister also urged citizens, schools and grassroots organisations to organise and participate in projects within their own communities.

“But at the same time, throughout the communities, right across Jamaica… we’re encouraging folks at the grassroots, folks in communities, folks in schools – go out there and get involved on Labour Day and put work into Labour Day,” she said.

Persons interested in volunteering for either of the national projects, or registering community projects, may contact the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) or the Secretariat.

“Persons who have projects can register projects through the JIS. But they can reach out to us [the Ministry], and we will see how we can assist in providing them with transportation to the national projects or encourage them to go to projects within their communities,” Minister Grange said.

She further noted that the collaborative spirit behind Labour Day activities will benefit communities across the island.

“Once you have people volunteering and you restore and you ensure that facilities are put back in working condition, community benefits, the people benefit. The students benefit to attend the early-childhood institution.

Athletes benefit when we fix up Sabina Park and other sports facilities,” she said.