Minister Emphasises Importance of One Health Approach in National Planning

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, has emphasised the importance of the One Health approach in protecting both human and animal populations from disease threats.

In remarks delivered by Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, Orville Palmer, at the opening of the 34th Caribbean Veterinary Medical Association (CBVMA) Conference and the eighth staging of the Pan-Commonwealth Veterinary Conference (PCVC), at the Ocean Coral Spring hotel in Trelawny, recently, the Minister highlighted the close link between animal and human health, noting that integrated approaches are now central to national planning.

One Health is an integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimise the health of people, animals and ecosystems.

“The Ministry fully embraces the One Health phenomenon, recognising that 60 per cent of all known infectious diseases in humans are spread from animals, and 75 per cent of all new emerging infectious diseases originate from animals,” he said.

He noted that the Government remains a central player in safeguarding public health through veterinary systems.

“As the single largest employer of veterinary talent, the Government safeguards not only animal health but also human health through food-safety practices, border protection, disease surveillance, and capacity-building,” the Minister said.

He also pointed to the importance of maintaining strict systems to ensure food safety and consumer protection.

“When it comes down to our animal and fish protein processing… persons consuming Jamaican protein are guaranteed that there is no risk to their health when they do so,” he noted.

The Minister further indicated that vigilance remains critical in the face of persistent global threats.

“Avian influenza, rabies, Lyme disease, and the West Nile virus… remain constant threats, and as such, we continue to exclude these from our borders by boosting our border-protection unit,” he added.

The Minister emphasised that strengthening surveillance, border protection and early warning systems remains essential to safeguarding both public health and the agricultural sector.