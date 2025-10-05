Minister Chuck Urges Peace and Unity among Students

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck, is urging love and unity among students to create peace in schools and the wider society.

“It is very important that you take care of one another, that you love one another and you grow together in peace and harmony,” he said.

The Minister was addressing a Justice Day in Schools tour stop at Charlemont High School in St. Catherine on September 26.

Under the theme: ‘Justice Fi All A Wi,’ the tours are educational programmes designed to inform students about their rights, promote access to justice, and encourage healthy conflict resolution.

The students were sensitised about the various justice services offered by the Ministry, including Child Diversion (CD), Restorative Justice (RJ) and Victim Services (VS).

The objective is to equip students with the knowledge and skills to resolve conflicts peacefully, fostering positive and collaborative environments within their schools and communities, ultimately contributing to a more harmonious society built on peace and justice.

Minister Chuck urged the students to exercise tolerance and respectful engagement with each other and settle any conflicts or disagreements peacefully.

“There is no need to fight, no need to assault, no need to violate one another. If someone abuses you, if someone hurts you, there is no need to retaliate. All you need to do is to go to an elder or someone else to see how that hurt, that harm, that offence can be healed. Restore the relationship without having to fight, without having to take revenge,” he appealed.

Minister Chuck highlighted the importance of the justice school tours in empowering youth by educating them about their rights and promoting access to justice for all.

He noted that justice is not only something that happens in the courts, or reserved for lawyers and judges.

“If you have a problem, if you have a difficulty, get help; someone can sort it out with justice, because once you have justice, you are going to have peace,” Minister Chuck told the students.

He emphasised that help is available through the Ministry, noting that officers have been reaching out to schools and students through their guidance counsellors.