Minister Charles Jr. Visits Centenarian (Photos) October 20, 2023 Listen Community Share Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), is warmly embraced by 105-year-old Juliana McDonald, during a visit to her home in May Pen, Clarendon on Friday (Oct. 20). Minister Charles Jr. paid a special visit to the centenarian and presented her with a gift basket. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), shares in singing and bible reading with 105-year-old Gloria Isaacs, at her home in May Pen, Clarendon on Friday (Oct. 20). Minister Charles Jr. paid a special visit to the centenarian and presented her with a gift basket. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., engages with 87-year-Old Gloria Isaacs at her home in May Pen, Clarendon on Friday (Oct. 20).