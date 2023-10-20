  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Minister Charles Jr. Visits Centenarian (Photos)

October 20, 2023
Community
Share
Minister Charles Jr. Visits Centenarian (Photos)
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), is warmly embraced by 105-year-old Juliana McDonald, during a visit to her home in May Pen, Clarendon on Friday (Oct. 20). Minister Charles Jr. paid a special visit to the centenarian and presented her with a gift basket.
Minister Charles Jr. Visits Centenarian (Photos)
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), shares in singing and bible reading with 105-year-old Gloria Isaacs, at her home in May Pen, Clarendon on Friday (Oct. 20). Minister Charles Jr. paid a special visit to the centenarian and presented her with a gift basket.
Minister Charles Jr. Visits Centenarian (Photos)
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., engages with 87-year-Old Gloria Isaacs at her home in May Pen, Clarendon on Friday (Oct. 20).
Last Updated: October 23, 2023

More From: Community
‘Rural Girls Rock’ on October 17
By: E. Hartman Reckord, Oct 14, 2023
USF Instals Wi-Fi Facilities in Manchester Communities
By: Rocheda Bartley, Sep 29, 2023
Civil Servants to Clean Beaches in Discovery Bay
By: Peta-Gay Hodges, Sep 10, 2023

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
1. Are you a staff member of the Jamaica Information Service?
2. What is your main reason for visiting our website?
3. What kind of device are you using?
4. How easy was it to find the information you were looking for on our website?
5. Was the overall design of the website easy to understand?
6. Do you find the fonts on the website easy to read?
7. Do you find the images used on the website to be engaging and visually appealing?
8. Do you find the content on the website to be accurate and up-to-date?
9. Do you find the content on the website to be helpful in achieving your goals?
Skip to content