Minister Charles Jr. Urges Strategic Collaboration to Unlock Blue Economy Potential

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. is calling for more strategic and coordinated collaboration to fully maximise the potential of a sustainable blue economy.

He emphasised that this collaborative approach is critical to driving inclusive economic growth, creating resilient employment opportunities, protecting marine ecosystems and coastal communities, and safeguarding ocean health for future generations.

“Our maritime space is what I define as a strategic frontier, it is a massive opportunity. Jamaica’s exclusive economic zone, as we know, is more than 20 times our land space. So it grants us sovereign rights over a vast amount of resources in the marine ecosystem, and those resources support over half a million jobs, contribute billions of dollars in value annually and offer several opportunities across fisheries, transportation, tourism and several emerging sectors,” Minister Charles said.

He was speaking during the opening ceremony for the Caribbean Maritime University’s (CMU) Industry/Academics Conference 2025 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday (October 1).

Mr. Charles noted that the blue economy presents significant potential for high-value employment across a range of emerging sectors. Consequently, he urged Jamaicans to actively pursue upskilling, so that more citizens can benefit from the expanding opportunities available.

“We are seeing it as the new frontier for jobs. The blue economy creates an opportunity for high value jobs in areas like bioprospecting, green shipping, ocean-based renewable energy… these are demanding new skills.

“If you want to stand out and increase your opportunity to really be able to secure and attract higher value, in terms of revenue, you have to be doing something that other people are not doing, you have to stand out of the ground. So I want to encourage people to look to the new skills and the innovative approaches towards work development and what the future of work will be in the maritime sector… it is rapidly evolving,” he stated.

The Minister further noted that these skills will be critical in the ever evolving global trade patterns.

“For us to remain competitive, we have to equip our people, we have to train them, we have to upskill, we have make sure that they are ready to be able to adapt to the transformation. This calls for dynamic partnerships, it calls for us to make sure that we continue to signal that partnership [involving] academia, industry, government, and the public and private sectors,” he said.

Mr. Charles added that the recently launched ‘Just Transition Programme’ is critical in providing the roadmap for “green innovation, while we also safeguard the workers and the communities.”

The programme seeks to address climate change by promoting sustainable employment, protecting workers’ rights, and advancing fair and inclusive economic growth.

CMU President, Professor Andrew Spencer, noted that the Caribbean must strategically position itself at the forefront of blue economy discourse and innovation.

“Our seas are vast, our challenges are way too urgent and our opportunities too immense for us to aim low. We must… aim high, daring to build a truly integrated system that links knowledge, enterprise and governance for the sake of our region and its people,” he maintained.

The Caribbean Maritime University, in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, convened the Industry/Academics Conference 2025 under the theme: ‘Embracing the Blue Economy: Navigating the Future through Sustainable Practices’.