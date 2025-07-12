| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Minister Charles Jr. Hails LDT for 50 Years of Promoting Industrial Harmony

By: BRITNEY STEVENS, July 12, 2025
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), shares a moment with his father and former Labour Minister, Pearnel Charles Sr. (left) and retired politician and former deputy chairman of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT), and past President of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU), Rudyard Spencer. Occasion was the IDT’s 50th Anniversary Luncheon and Awards Ceremony at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in New Kingston on Friday (July 11).
Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dione Jennings and Chairman of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT), Errol Miller (left), present an award to former Labour Minister, Pearnel Charles Sr., in recognition of his pivotal role in the 2010 amendment of the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act (LRIDA). The presentation was made during the IDT’s 50th Anniversary Luncheon and Awards Ceremony held on Friday (July 11), at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in New Kingston.
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), shares in conversation with Judge of the Supreme Court, Hon. Mr. Justice David Batts (centre), during the Industrial Disputes Tribunal’s (IDT) 50th Anniversary Luncheon and Awards Ceremony held on Friday (July 11) at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in New Kingston. Also pictured is President of the Jamaica Employers’ Federation (JEF), Wayne Chen (left).
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), presents former politician, John Junor (left) with an award in recognition of his advocacy for justice, fairness, and harmony in the workplace. Occasion was the Industrial Disputes Tribunal’s (IDT) 50th Anniversary Luncheon and Awards Ceremony held on Friday (July 11) at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in New Kingston.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr, has hailed the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) as a vital institution in promoting industrial harmony and resolving workplace disputes. 

He noted that over its 50-year history, “the IDT has functioned as a pillar of industrial democracy, standing tall through political transitions, something which Jamaica can be proud of.”  

“The tribunal brought structure where there was chaos, it replaced confrontation [with] consultation; it placed dialogue above division,” he noted.  

He was addressing the IDT’s 50th Anniversary Luncheon and Awards Ceremony on Friday (July 11) at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in New Kingston.  

 The IDT was established in 1975 under the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act to bring fairness, structure and impartiality to Jamaica’s industrial climate.  

“The tribunal was very deliberately created… to ensure that Jamaica had more than just temporary fixes at times of intense struggle,” the Minister noted. 

Describing the IDT as an institution that has “proven itself to be fair, efficient and impartial,” he said it represents more than just a place for dispute resolution. It is a symbol of the country’s democratic strength… Jamaica has institutionalised labour justice in ways that many countries still struggle to achieve.”  

The Minister paid homage to the trailblazers – the past chairpersons, deputies, and tribunal members, whom, he said,  set the foundation for what he described as “the poor man’s court.” 

He also credited former Minister, Pearnel Charles Sr., for expanding access to the tribunal by allowing individuals to bring matters forward, and not just unions or employers. 

Minister Charles Jr. noted that the tribunal continues to evolve to meet growing demands, citing the recent establishment of a fifth panel to facilitate the settlement of disputes.  

“We are expanding the reach of labour justice for employers and workers…the work continues,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the Minister noted that, as the country prepares for the future of work, driven by automation, globalisation and emerging technologies, the IDT must be equipped to be more proactive. 

 “We will ensure that the tribunal embrace a more proactive role in shaping standards in our labour market, not just adjudicating them after disputes arise,” he said. 

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to fairness, transparency and transformation, and made a passionate call for national unity. 

“Labour is not an expense; it is an investment…in our people, in our families, and in our shared prosperity,” he said. 

During the function several persons were recognised for their contribution to the IDT and the labour movement. 

Last Updated: July 13, 2025