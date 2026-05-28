Minister Charles Jr. Champions Inclusive Labour Environment

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has emphasised that Jamaica must continue to build a labour environment that is fair, inclusive, and accessible to all workers.

Addressing the annual ‘Frome Reflections’ event at Workers’ Park in Frome, Westmoreland on May 22, Mr. Charles stressed that vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities and senior citizens, must not be excluded from national development.

“No worker is invisible. Persons with disabilities must get access… senior citizens mustn’t be brushed aside,” the Minister said.

He further emphasised that Jamaica’s productivity and economic growth depend on the active participation and contribution of all citizens.

“We need productivity in our country. That means we have to use everything [and everyone] that we have in front of us… all hands on deck,” Mr. Charles said.

The Minister underscored the importance of collective action in preparing Jamaica’s labour force for future challenges, including climate-related disasters and shifts in the global economy.

“We are going to have more hurricanes and floods and droughts to come, and so we have to be ready,” he said.

Mr. Charles stated that the Ministry of Labour and Social Security is committed to helping Jamaicans prepare for the future through policies and programmes designed to strengthen resilience and expand opportunities.

“We want the entire country to be prepared for the future,” the Minister added.

He commended members of staff at the Ministry for their continued dedication and service, despite personal challenges brought on by recent hurricanes.

The annual Frome Reflections ceremony formed part of Workers’ Week 2026 activities and honoured the legacy of workers involved in the historic 1938 labour uprising in Frome, Westmoreland.