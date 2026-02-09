Minister Chang Returns to Office

Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister Dr. the Honourable Horace Chang returned to office this morning February 9, 2026.

Dr. Chang attended Cabinet and also the Ministry of National Security.

“I am officially back in the Ministry but will not be on the road until March. My rehabilitation will be considered complete on February 27, 2026. I will be using the next few weeks to get fully up-to-date on relevant matters”, Dr. Chang shared.

Minister Chang further commented:

“I want to reiterate my commendation to the security forces for what has been a positive beginning to the new year. They returned excellent results last year and this year is off to a good start. There is much work to be done but the results are encouraging. No doubt we will continue the work towards making Jamaica a more peaceful and secure society”.

Minister Chang concluded:

“I also express my sincere appreciation to my colleagues and members of the public who have sent kind words and expressed their support following word that I had a health challenge. It was a rough patch but my recovery is going well and I am grateful”.