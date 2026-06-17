Minister Chang Commends Area Four Police

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has commended the Area Four Police for their role in helping to reduce crime and violence across Jamaica, while reaffirming the Government’s support for their efforts.

“The commitment we gave at the beginning [still] stands… to [provide] the police [with] the resources and systems that will allow them to overcome crime,” Dr. Chang affirmed during a meeting with Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Area Four Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Michael Phipps, and Divisional Heads at Harman Barracks in Kingston on June 12.

The officers presented the Minister with key crime statistics, operational updates, and first-quarter achievements.

ACP Phipps noted that Area Four reported significant gains in crime reduction in 2025 and continues to see a decline in 2026.

He highlighted a 32 per cent reduction in murders and shootings, along with a 35 per cent DROP in larceny, as key achievements recorded between January 1 and March 31, 2026.

ACP Phipps further highlighted an average 88 per cent clear-up rate for murders across Area Four, along with the arrests of several high-risk targets, as key successes for the period.

In response, Dr. Chang expressed gratitude to the Area Four team for their dedicated service.

“As it is today, you have done excellent… the numbers speak. There is nothing here to criticise in Area Four,” the Minister affirmed.

He noted that all the Divisions are performing at a high level, while reassuring officers of the Government’s continued support.

“I give you the reassurance that the Government’s policy is not shifting. We are expanding… we are not going to deviate. We’re not going to ease up or change direction at this stage. There is much more to be done,” Dr. Chang stated.

He further emphasised the Administration’s commitment to continued investment in the Force and the improvement of police stations across the island.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chang reiterated that the JCF remains the law-enforcement agency of choice in the Caribbean.

“We have a team in Haiti. We have a team in Turks [and Caicos]. We are invited to St. Lucia, and we are being invited to literally manage Antigua [and Barbuda] for a month when they are having the Heads of Government Conference later this year,” he disclosed.

The Minister noted that other Caribbean nations have been seeking training from the JCF for their law-enforcement officers.

“They are looking to us for support, particularly in leadership training,” Dr. Chang said, noting that the JCF has advanced significantly since the days when the agency had to source talent from outside Jamaica.

He emphasised that the demand for Jamaica’s officers reflects the quality of the strengthened leadership within the Force and the emergence of a new cadre of officers.

The JCF’s Area Four comprises five Divisions: Kingston Eastern, Kingston Western, Kingston Central, St. Andrew South, and St. Andrew Central.

Together, they operate 31 police stations and posts across the Kingston and St. Andrew metropolitan area.