Minister Calls on Young Persons to Embrace Positive Music

Young persons are being encouraged to embrace music that encourages positive values, rather than glorifies illegal activities, by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.
His call follows the recent ban imposed by the Broadcasting Commission on content that lauds illegal practices such as scamming, gun violence, drug abuse and more.
“We must talk about values… what values we are trying to instil in the country. Those persons who have the ability to write negative lyrics, also have the ability to write positive lyrics. So, we have to take a stand as a country,” the Minister emphasised.
Speaking at the launch of the Ministry’s Cross-Island Run, at the Portmore Municipal Corporation in St. Catherine, Mr. McKenzie said the Government is not violating citizens’ right to freedom of expression.
“What we are saying is that whatever expression you are [voicing] in the public domain must be something that is edifying… something that is uplifting,” the Minister argued.
“Our music once had hope… our music once inspired… . Nowadays, I don’t even know what the number-one song in Jamaica is, because there are times when the lyrics are not something you would want to encourage your enemy to sing,” Mr. McKenzie added.
Reflecting on late popular Reggae artistes, such as Desmond Dekker, Dennis Brown, Alton Ellis and Bob Marley, the Minister noted that their music reflected the happenings in the country without vulgarity.
“It tells you that we have the ability to do what is right. Let us use the decision that was taken by the Broadcasting Commission to look at ourselves and to make the right decisions,” Mr. McKenzie said.