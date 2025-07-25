Minister Calls on Jamaicans to Take Personal Responsibility for Their Health

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is calling on Jamaicans to take personal responsibility for their health by practising healthier lifestyles as the country continues to shift its focus towards prevention and wellness.

“A lot of our afflictions and illnesses are caused by the decisions that we make. The salts, the sugars, the fats, the tobacco, the lack of exercise, the lack of rest,” Dr. Tufton pointed out.

He was speaking at the reopening of the upgraded Jackson Town Health Centre in Trelawny, on Thursday (July 24).

The Minister underscored the value of preventive healthcare and the role of citizens in managing their own well-being.

“We have to understand that we have a role to play, all of us, beyond going to the doctor and the nurse,” the Minister said.

He argued that the healthcare system is not solely the responsibility of medical professionals and institutions.

“There is no ‘me and you’ in healthcare. The doctors and the nurses and institutions have a role to play. But the people also have a role to play, especially in the context of lifestyle diseases,” he emphasised.

Dr. Tufton also pointed to the importance of using community health centres for early intervention.

“When you go to your health centre you can sit down and talk to the doctor and the nurse. Tell them about your lifestyle and then they give you advice. If you take that advice and go back home, chances are you delay a visit to the hospital,” he outlined.

He also reiterated that the success of Jamaica’s public health strategy depends on broad-based collaboration.

“Health is everybody’s business. Everybody’s business is like education,” the Minister said.

“It’s also about civil society. It’s also about our bilateral and multilateral partners. It’s also about the private sector. We have to come together,” Dr. Tufton added.

The reopening of the Jackson Town Health Centre is part of the Ministry’s Operation Refresh initiative, aimed at making primary healthcare facilities more welcoming and accessible, while encouraging citizens to take proactive steps in maintaining their health.