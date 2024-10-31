| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Minister Calls for Greater Collaboration on Nuclear Technology

By: Rocheda Bartley, October 31, 2024
Technology
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, converses with Executive Director of the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Dr. Charah Watson, on the first day of the 31st Science and Technology Conference, at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston.

The Full Story

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, has called for enhanced collaboration in leveraging nuclear technology to meet Jamaica’s sustainable development goals.

He made the appeal on Tuesday (October 29), while speaking at the Scientific Research Council (SRC) 31st Science and Technology Conference, which lasts from October 29 to November 2 at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston.

“Nuclear applications, when applied thoughtfully and responsibly, offer unprecedented opportunities,” the Minister said, while underlining the Government’s commitment to safe and responsible nuclear practices.

“Let us embrace the endless possibilities of innovation and strive for a harmonious and sustainable future by integrating nuclear technology,” he added.

The Minister emphasised that nuclear technology application can significantly boost the local agricultural and health sectors, while nuclear energy presents a viable low-carbon alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

Jamaica has been a regional leader in the safe application of nuclear technology for more than 40 years, particularly through the International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Sciences (ICENS), at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

The centre’s work, including the operation of the SLOWPOKE nuclear reactor, has significantly advanced research in agriculture, environmental studies and public health.

Minister Vaz is also encouraging conference participants, including scientists, business leaders, and policymakers, to think creatively and collaboratively as they explore the integration of nuclear technology into broader sustainable goals.

Last Updated: October 31, 2024

