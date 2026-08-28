Minister Calls for Discussions on Reintroduction of Fiscal Rule to Cap Public-Sector Wage Bill as Percentage of GDP

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, has called for discussions regarding the reintroduction of a fiscal rule to cap public-sector wage bill as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP).

The Minister made the call during the signing of the wage agreement for public-sector workers for contract period 2025-2028, at the Ministry’s office in Kingston, on August 27.

The three-year wage agreement was signed by President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU), St. Patrice Ennis; President of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA), Techa Clarke-Griffiths; President of the University and Allied Workers’ Union (UAWU), Senator Lambert Brown, and President-General of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU), Kavan Gayle.

Mrs. Williams pointed out that up until 2023, Jamaica had a rule in law, which stated that the public-sector wage bill should not exceed nine per cent of GDP.

The measure was removed in April 2023 following amendments to the Financial Administration Audit Act.

“That rule was repealed and it was for an honest reason. The compensation restructuring changed what counted as wages and the old number no longer measured the same thing. But it was repealed and nothing was put in its place. Three years on, there’s still no number and no date, and I do not believe that that serves anyone,” the Finance Minister said.

She noted that without an anchor, every wage negotiation with the public sector starts from zero.

“Every round becomes an argument about whether there’s money at all, rather than a discussion around how to divide an envelope that both sides can see,” Mrs. Williams said.

She pointed out that in cases where there are no fiscal rules surrounding public-sector wages, economic shocks often lead to wage freezes.

“Many of the persons in this room lived through wage freeze. That is what the absence of an anchor looks like from a worker’s point of view,” Mrs. Williams stated.

The Finance Minister extended an invitation to the unions representing the public sector to discuss the wage anchor.

She emphasised that other countries have implemented similar rules in agreement with their unions.

“Our own independent fiscal commission has twice, formally recommended that such a rule be restored, and I take that recommendation seriously… . I am not putting a number on the table today, and I would not ask you to accept one that had not been worked through with both sides. What I’m putting on the table is a principle and an invitation. Let us settle this together before the next round [of negotiations],” Mrs. Williams said.