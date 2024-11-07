Minister Bartlett Welcomes New Portugal/Jamaica Flights for 2025

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has welcomed a brand-new flight out of Europe as World2Fly is set to begin rotations in Summer 2025 from Lisbon, Portugal, to Montego, Jamaica.

The service will enhance visitor arrivals from Continental Europe by approximately 7,000 passengers from the period of June to September 2025.

“I am thrilled to welcome World2Fly’s new service from Lisbon to Montego Bay. This exciting development will not only boost visitor arrivals from Continental Europe but also strengthen Jamaica’s position as a premier Caribbean destination. This partnership with a dynamic and innovative airline like World2Fly aligns perfectly with our vision to expand our tourism market and generate significant economic benefits for our country,” the tourism minister said.

World2Fly is a relatively new Spanish airline, established in 2021, as part of the Spanish hotel and tourism conglomerate, the Iberostar Group.

The airline, which focuses on leisure destinations in the Caribbean with routes from Spain and Portugal, is a subsidiary of the tourism and travel division, World2Meet, headquartered in Spain.

Minister Bartlett and his team met with the company’s executive leadership at the World Travel Market in London, England, yesterday.

The non-stop weekly flight will be operated by an Airbus A350, with approximately 432 seats.