Minister Bartlett Welcomes New Flights from Nassau to Montego Bay

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has welcomed new direct flights into Montego Bay by Caribbean carrier, Bahamasair, noting that the service will strengthen regional connectivity and the realisation of multi-destination tourism.

He was speaking during the welcome ceremony on Sunday (November 17) at Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St. James.

Bahamasair will bring passengers to SIA from Nassau on Thursday and Sunday each week.

“Thanks to Bahamasair for making the connectivity [and] thanks to the team [from the Jamaica Tourist Board]. I [also] want to thank the teams who have come from the Bahamas. It’s a strong statement that you are making about the partnership that is now evolving and emerging,” Minister Bartlett said.

“I’m excited about strengthening that partnership, and I look forward to working closely with you as, together, we build on the dream of a stronger Caribbean with a greater opportunity for prosperity for the people of our region,” he added.

Minister of Immigration and National Insurance in The Bahamas, Hon. Alfred Sears, who was also at the ceremony, said the service will be of immense benefit to both countries.

Mr. Sears, who gave remarks on behalf of The Bahamas’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, Hon. I. Chester Cooper, said the flights reflect a deeper bond between the nations.

“The Bahamas and Jamaica are fortunate to share a lot of the same customs. As a destination and airline, we are both committed to increasing airlift from our key source markets, while ensuring that visitor satisfaction is at its peak. We both aim to make it easier and more affordable for our visitors to get to us, while seeking to offer the most memorable and authentic vacation experiences on our islands,” he noted.

For her part, Chair of Bahamasair, Tanya Pratt, said the airline embraces, “the new relationships established with our family now here in Jamaica, and salute our counterparts dedicated to the development of air transport and tourism throughout the world.”