Minister Bartlett Travels to Manila to Receive 2024 Gusi Peace Prize

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, yesterday (November 24) departed the island for Manila, the Philippines, to attend the 2024 Gusi Peace Prize International Awards.

This prestigious global event honours individuals and organisations for significant contributions to peace, human rights, and global progress.

Minister Bartlett will be recognised for his transformative work in the global tourism sector, becoming one of the few Jamaican recipients of this esteemed accolade.

The Tourism Minister was previously recognized by the Gusi Peace Prize Foundation in 2020.

In expressing his gratitude, Minister Bartlett remarked: “Receiving the Gusi Peace Prize is a humbling and deeply inspiring honour. This recognition belongs not just to me but to the people of Jamaica, whose innovation, resilience, and cultural richness are at the heart of all I do. It highlights how tourism when approached thoughtfully, can transform communities and inspire unity worldwide.”

The Gusi Peace Prize, often likened to Asia’s Nobel Peace Prize, celebrates excellence across diverse fields such as politics, science, medicine, and the arts.

It underscores values of Godliness, Unification, Service, and Internationalism. Minister Bartlett’s recognition affirms Jamaica’s growing influence in sustainable tourism, resilience building, and global collaboration.

The five-day event will commence tonight, November 25, and will conclude with a farewell dinner on November 28.

Minister Bartlett, a global thought leader in tourism resilience and founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, has been pivotal in shaping sustainable practices and disaster recovery frameworks within the industry.

His leadership has enhanced Jamaica’s reputation as a hub for innovative tourism strategies, earning accolades from organisations worldwide.

Over the years, the Gusi Peace Prize has celebrated figures dedicated to improving humanity.

Minister Bartlett reflected on its legacy, stating: “The Gusi Peace Prize represents a beacon of hope and global collaboration. It amplifies the extraordinary contributions of those working tirelessly to advance peace, dignity, and progress. It is truly a privilege to stand alongside this year’s honourees and continue championing the positive change tourism can bring.”

Minister Bartlett is expected to return to Jamaica on Saturday, November 30.