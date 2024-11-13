Minister Bartlett Travels to Colombia for 122nd UN Tourism Executive Council Meeting

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, departed the island today for Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, to represent Jamaica at the United Nations (UN) Tourism’s 122nd Executive Council Meeting, which will be held from

November 13–15, 2024. Jamaica, which proudly holds the position of Second Vice Chair on the UN Tourism Executive Council, will play an instrumental role in shaping the direction of the global tourism agenda.

With this in mind, Minister Bartlett expressed his optimism about Jamaica’s participation, stating: “As Second Vice Chair, Jamaica is uniquely positioned to contribute to a forward-looking global tourism strategy that emphasises sustainability and innovation. This meeting will also allow us to further advocate for Caribbean and small-island interests on an international scale, ensuring that tourism continues to be a powerful tool for economic prosperity in our region.”

Minister Bartlett will join other global tourism leaders to discuss pivotal topics regarding sustainable tourism, community development, and investment. This year’s session will feature critical discussions on innovation, sustainable tourism practices, and regional development, including the highly anticipated UN Tourism Global Investment and Innovation Forum.

In addition to the Executive Council sessions, the three-day programme will feature several important events and networking opportunities. Highlights include the “UN Tourism Tech Adventure: Colombia Community Challenge,” the “Best Tourism Villages 2024” awards ceremony, as well as discussions on aligning tourism practices with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The tourism minister further stressed the importance of the event, noting that: “Jamaica’s commitment to sustainable tourism goes beyond our borders, and this event provides an excellent opportunity to share best practices while gaining valuable insights into innovative solutions for our own tourism sector. Together with our neighbours in other destinations across the world, we can bolster the sector’s contribution to global development and resilience.”

Minister Bartlett is scheduled to return to Jamaica on November 15, 2024.