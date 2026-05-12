Minister Bartlett Thanks Global Media for Showcasing Jamaica’s Post-Hurricane Recovery

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has expressed gratitude to more than 60 international journalists and content creators who visited Jamaica as part of a strategic initiative to highlight the island’s recovery, resilience, and enduring appeal as a premier travel destination.

The media activation formed part of a targeted recovery and reputation management effort designed to showcase Jamaica’s safety, warm hospitality, authentic experiences, and readiness to welcome visitors, particularly in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

It was also designed to generate positive international media coverage across key source markets.

Addressing the group during the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Mega Media Farm farewell party at Miss T’s at Murphy Hill in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on May 8, Minister Bartlett thanked the journalists and content creators for helping to share Jamaica’s story with the world.

“You are, in the true sense of the word, ambassadors, not appointed by government but by conviction… and that makes you far more powerful,” he said.

Mr. Bartlett noted that the journalists’ visit helps build confidence that accurate information about Jamaica will be shared with travellers, whose decisions are no longer solely based on travel agencies.

The Minister also pledged to strengthen partnerships with journalists and content creators.

“We, as a Ministry, are committed to deepening this partnership. We recognise that the relationship between a destination and its storytellers must be one of trust, transparency and genuine access,” he said.

Mr. Bartlett emphasised that the stories shared by travel journalists and content creators provide vital opportunities to support Jamaican livelihoods.

“Tourism is not an abstraction for us. For Jamaica, it is the engine that powers livelihoods in parishes from Westmoreland to Portland. When you send a visitor our way, you’re sending opportunities their way,” he explained.

Travel journalist Anita Wilson noted that collaboration with the JTB provides deeper insights into the country and its culture.

“I think when journalists and tourism boards partner, it gives you a real opportunity to see behind the scenes of a country and experience places that visitors may not normally see as tourists,” she said.

Ms. Wilson added that the admirable collaboration and resilience demonstrated by Jamaicans following Hurricane Melissa underscored that the country is open and ready for travel.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom–based travel content creator Dominique Mills underscored the importance of influencers visiting Jamaica in the wake of the hurricane.

“I think it’s important… to show that the people are ready to welcome visitors. The tourism industry is so important here, and it remains a thriving part of the Jamaican economy,” she said