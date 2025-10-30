Minister Bartlett Targets Full Tourism Restart by December 15, 2025

Bartlett Activates Recovery Task Force and Tourism Resilience Coordination Committee

In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has set a firm target for Jamaica’s tourism industry to be fully back in operation by December 15, 2025. To deliver on that goal, the Ministry has activated a high-level Hurricane Melissa Recovery Task Force and a companion Tourism Resilience Coordination Committee (“Tourism Cares”) to synchronise public and private sector action.

“Recovery cannot be left to chance. We are aligning marketing, communications, infrastructure repairs, aid, logistics, and every enabling support behind a single objective: full industry operation by December 15,” said Minister Bartlett. “Progress will be tracked through the Ministry of Tourism with regular public updates, so workers, visitors, and partners can plan with confidence,” he added.

The Recovery Task Force is chaired by John Byles, Executive Deputy Chairman of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, with Minister Bartlett serving as Chairman Emeritus. The Task Force comprises a distinguished cross-section of public and private sector leaders, including Hon. Tova Hamilton, Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism; Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC); and Jennifer Griffith, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism. Also serving on the Task Force are Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI); Ian Dear, Board Chairman of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo); Donovan White, Director of Tourism; Jessica Shannon, Chief Experience Officer at SRI; and Christopher Jarrett, President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA). They are joined by Wayne Cummings, former President of the JHTA and Chief Executive Officer of Arya Holding Jamaica; Wade Mars, Executive Director of TPDCo; Dr. Carey Wallace, Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF); Tanikie McClarthy Allen, Senior Communications Strategist in the Ministry of Tourism; and Fiona Fennell, Public Relations and Communications Manager at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

Supporting the work of the Recovery Task Force is the Tourism Resilience Coordination Committee (“Tourism Cares”), chaired by Jessica Shannon, Chief Experience Officer at SRI. The team includes Christopher Jarrett, President of the JHTA; Nicola Madden-Greig, former JHTA President and Group Director of Marketing and Sales at the Courtleigh Hospitality Group; Elizabeth Fox, Regional Director for the JTB in the United Kingdom; Permanent Secretary Jennifer Griffith; and Joy Roberts, Executive Director of Jamaica Vacations. They will be joined by a representative from Jamaica Customs; Donovan White, Director of Tourism; Angella Bennett, Regional Director for the JTB in Canada; Phillip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism for the United States and the Americas; representatives from the Inverotel Group; with support from representatives from the Ministry’s Communications Team.

The Hurricane Melissa Recovery Task Force will drive the operational restart of the sector—prioritising rapid assessments, product rehabilitation, and service readiness across resorts, attractions, airports/ports, and key corridors. Working through agency and private-sector leads, it will assist with the clearing of bottlenecks, sequencing repairs, and coordinate go-to-market readiness to restore safety, service quality, and visitor confidence by December 15, 2025.

The Tourism Resilience Coordination Committee (“Tourism Cares”) will organise the giving and goodwill that accelerates recovery. It will identify, coordinate, and mobilise assistance—cash, in-kind goods, skilled volunteers, and technical expertise—from across the tourism community and, in alignment with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), route it efficiently via supportjamaica.gov.jm for transparent processing and timely delivery to workers, Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), and communities that power the visitor economy.

What “Alignment” Looks Like:

• Reassure Markets: Deploy partner communications and update on tourism’s readiness.

• Restore Product: Fast-track assessments and repairs for beaches, attractions, roads, utilities, and port interfaces.

• Protect People & MSMEs: Channel relief and other support; foster pipelines that return small suppliers and performers to work quickly.

Minister Bartlett noted that both task forces will coordinate closely with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) to integrate lessons from previous recovery efforts, including Jamaica’s record-breaking post-COVID-19 recovery, and ensure a comprehensive approach to rebuilding the sector.

“Tourism’s strength lies not just in its product offerings, but in its people and partnerships. The speed and synergy of our response show the industry’s resilience and our unwavering commitment to recovery with empathy, compassion, and innovation,” added the Tourism Minister.