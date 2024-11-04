Minister Bartlett in London for World Travel Market 2024

Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett has arrived in London to lead Jamaica’s delegation at the 2024 World Travel Market (WTM) scheduled for November 5-7.

This significant event will bring together global leaders in travel and tourism, providing a powerful platform to advance Jamaica’s tourism objectives, strengthen alliances, and explore new growth opportunities across markets.

“WTM London is a cornerstone event in the global tourism calendar.

Our participation underscores Jamaica’s dedication to enhancing its presence not only in the UK and Europe but also in emerging markets around the world.

By actively engaging in this forum, we are strengthening Jamaica’s position as a world-class destination and driving our ambitious goals to achieve five million visitors annually and $5 billion in earnings by 2025,” underscored Minister Bartlett.

Over the three-day event, Minister Bartlett and senior JTB representatives will engage in high-level discussions with tourism executives from TUI Group, World 2 Meet, Virgin Atlantic, and Blue Diamond Resorts, and will participate in a UN Tourism-WTTC Ministers’ Summit on fostering economic growth through tourism.

In light of this, Minister Bartlett emphasised the importance of this year’s participation, stating, “The World Travel Market allows us to deepen our engagement within this market, which remains crucial to our tourism economy.

At the same time, we are strategically broadening our appeal to high-potential regions like Latin America and Asia.

This diversification is key to making Jamaica’s tourism sector resilient and adaptable in an evolving global environment.”

The tourism minister also noted Jamaica’s tourism sector is currently experiencing steady growth, with projections for 2024 visitor arrivals set to increase by 5.3% over last year, bringing in approximately $US4.35 billion in earnings.

Minister Bartlett’s itinerary includes key engagements at WTM, a Bloomberg-hosted dinner on the “Business of Travel,” and high-profile media interviews with Reuters and BBC HARDtalk, highlighting Jamaica’s innovations in sustainable tourism and its role as a leader in the Caribbean.

A special event highlighting Jamaican culture and cuisine will also be held at the Jamaica Stand, featuring a carnival celebration to engage attendees with the vibrant spirit and culture of the island.

Minister Bartlett is set to return to Jamaica on November 10.