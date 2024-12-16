Minister Bartlett Hails Tourism Workers

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has hailed the country’s tourism workers noting that they are the backbone of the industry’s success.

“The workers of the industry must be centre of our push. We are going to make tourism workers feel as if they are the real backbone of this industry because they are. We sell services and services are provided, not by machines, but by men and women,” he pointed out.

The Minister was addressing the Golden Tourism Day Awards at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James on Sunday (Dec. 15), where he highlighted the need for a reform of the tourism labour market to address the pressing welfare concerns of workers.

“The labour market in tourism needs total reform and the current little situations that we are experiencing have to be fixed,” he said, referencing recent industrial action by hotel employees.

The Minister proposed the full implementation of gratuity payments as one measure for improvement.

He noted that such an approach could potentially double the take-home pay for workers to ease their economic concerns and reduce the potential of further disruptions in the industry.

He called for a collective commitment to addressing the concerns involving government, owners/operators and workers.

“This 2024/2025 winter tourist season must not be destabilised [and] as your Minister we are going to work together to fix it,” he pledged.

Meanwhile, the Minister outlined plans to bolster the sector’s infrastructure, with funds earmarked for the expansion of roadways along Jamaica’s north coast.

The improvement aims to create a smoother, more seamless travel experience for visitors and enhance the island’s appeal.

“St. Thomas is already touted as the new mega destination for that higher end of the tourism offerings, and we are excited about that prospect. We will also have opportunities for other areas across the country to have diversified products,” Mr. Bartlett said.

Twenty tourism workers, who have given an accumulated 1,057 years of service were celebrated during the Golden Tourism Day Awards.

With 68 years of service, craft trader, Ivy Perkins, was recognised as the longest-serving worker. Late craft trader, Gloria Thompson, was recognised posthumously for 65 years of contribution, while singer/songwriter Georgia Henry was honoured for 58 years of service.

Investors, who have helped to shape the sector were also hailed.

These include Sandals, Bahia Principe, Rick’s Café, Secrets Resort, Palladium Hotel Group, Riu, Couples Resorts, the Courtleigh Hospitality Group, and Charela Inn Hotel.

“I want to give credit tonight, specifically to the pioneering investors, who are here being honoured and who created in the last 50 years, the opportunity for Jamaica to be able to attract mega partners and airlines to bring capacity in order to build out the industry,” Mr. Bartlett said.

An annual event of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), the Golden Tourism Day Awards ceremony recognises individuals who have dedicated at least 50 years of service to the industry.

These include resort owners, craft traders, airline staff, entertainers, and others.