Minister Bartlett Hails Role Of Craft Traders And Artisans In Tourism’s Success

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has highlighted the significant role of craft traders and artisans in the success of the local tourism sector.

“Visitors don’t just come solely for our beaches and music; they come for the Jamaican experience, and craft plays a huge role in delivering that authenticity. From hand-carved wooden sculptures and basketry to intricate beadwork and paintings, our artisans and craft traders offer a piece of Jamaica that visitors can carry home and cherish forever,” he noted.

The Minister was addressing the ‘Craft with a Difference: A Black Friday Weekend Extravaganza’, at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James, on Sunday (December 1).

The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo)-organised craft extravaganza celebrated Jamaican artisanry, craft and skills.

Minister Bartlett, in hailing craft traders and artisans for their outstanding contribution to tourism and Jamaica’s art and craft sector, said the event “is cementing our commitment to ensuring tourism for all”.

He said that as a Ministry “we are deeply invested” in ensuring that tourism is not just for the big players but for every Jamaican, urban or rural, young or old, artist or entrepreneur.

“Through initiatives like this we are breaking down barriers and creating pathways for inclusion,” he pointed out.

Minister Bartlett noted that TPDCo, along with the other public bodies under the Ministry, continue to invest in capacity-building, training and opportunities for artisans.

The objective is to position them for success, given the rise of ecotourism and the growing global demand for authentic, handmade products.

“We want to ensure that the benefits of tourism flow not just to the resorts but to the people who make Jamaica unique – our creatives, our farmers, our craft traders, and our communities,” Minister Bartlett said.

“Jamaica is not just a destination. It is a story; a story of resilience, creativity and boundless potential. Each of us, whether we’re policymakers, partners, artisans, or patrons, has a role in writing that story,” he added.

“So, let’s commit today to preserving and celebrating the ‘heart’ and craft of Jamaica. Let’s continue to build a tourism industry that is inclusive, sustainable and reflective of the extraordinary talent and spirit of our people.

Together, let’s make tourism work for everyone,” he implored.