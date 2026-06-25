Minister Bartlett Hails RIU’s Hurricane Response as Global Tourism Model

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has commended RIU Hotels and Resorts for their unwavering support to employees and communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, praising the company’s response as a model for the global tourism industry.

Speaking during RIU Jamaica’s 25th Anniversary Celebration at RIU Montego Bay in St. James on June 18, Mr. Bartlett highlighted RIU’s exceptional commitment to its employees during one of Jamaica’s most challenging periods.

He recalled visiting the RIU’s properties in the aftermath of the hurricane and witnessing the assistance being extended to employees and their families.

“I saw the care packages that were there for the workers… I saw the arrangements that were made,” Mr. Bartlett said.

He noted that RIU’s support went beyond immediate relief, acknowledging the company’s extraordinary commitment in providing financial assistance, including a US$1 million loan, which enabled employees to begin rebuilding, repairing, and restoring their homes.

Meanwhile, RIU Hotels and Resorts Managing Director, Joan Trian Riu, said the hurricane underscored the dedication and resilience of the company’s Jamaican workforce, noting that “what happened in the hotels was real magic.”

Mr. Trian Riu emphasized that many employees continued caring for guests despite personal challenges at home, explaining that the company acted swiftly to support its team members in the wake of the hurricane.

The Managing Director highlighted RIU’s partnership with World Central Kitchen, through which more than 100,000 meals were prepared and distributed to hurricane affected communities.

“Nothing can sweep away the spirit and solidarity of this island,” Mr. Trian Riu affirmed.

He reserved special praise for the employees who sustained operations and reassured guests throughout the crisis.

“There are no words to fully mirror your worth. You worked without schedules, without limits, keeping our guests safe and comforted, while maintaining your calm and your smiles,” Mr. Trian Riu said.

Minister Bartlett argued that the response exemplified the people centred nature of tourism and underscored the importance of strong partnerships in times of crisis.

He stated that it was a beautiful demonstration of complementarity between the workers and the hotel’s owners.