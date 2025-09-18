Minister Announces Plans for Single Road Authority

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has announced plans to streamline the management of the country’s road network under a new One Road Authority.

Speaking with JIS News following the swearing-in ceremony for 18 Ministers of Government at King’s House on September 17, the Minister explained that the initiative will not remove responsibility from local authorities but will ensure that all agencies work in a coordinated manner to address road-related challenges.

“Now this is not to say that the local authorities are going to lose control of roads… . It is that none of the organisations have the requisite ability by itself to deal with the vast network of roads that we have in Jamaica… , and this one road authority will allow everybody the opportunity to work collectively in ensuring that we rectify the deficiencies in roads across the country,” he outlined.

Minister McKenzie also pointed to other priority areas for the Ministry, including improvements in garbage collection, community facilities, and disaster preparedness.

He noted that efforts are under way to upgrade drop-in centres across the island, while steps are being taken to expand and intensify garbage collection.

“There’s a lot more to be done in terms of even the drop-in facilities across the centre. We are going to be intensifying garbage collection. That is one major area of concern,” the Minister said.

Highlighting the role of the Social Development Commission (SDC), Mr. McKenzie said the agency will continue to play a vital role in advancing community development initiatives.

He indicated that steps will also be taken to strengthen the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), guided by a recent assessment, aimed at improving the country’s capacity to respond to emergencies.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to building on the work already undertaken and to further enhance service delivery to citizens.