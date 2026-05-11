‘Mining Matters’ App Empowers Motorists to Report Aggregate Spillage

Motorists are encouraged to download the ‘Mining Matters’ mobile application to report incidents of aggregate spillage during transit.

Launched in February, the app enables Jamaicans to report mining incidents, promoting safe mining practices and safeguarding community welfare.

Mining Minerals Policy and Community Relations Analyst with the Minerals Policy Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Geoffrey Mendez, told JIS News that the app is available for download in the Google Play Store.

He explained how the software can be utilised to report incidents and support safe mining practices.

“Say for example, a truck is carrying sand from Clarendon to Westmoreland and the truck is spilling material on the road, persons can capture that and report it; so it can be reported either to the police or the Island Traffic Authority. All other aspects of the law must be followed in mining operations as it relates to the covering and overloading of trucks. It’s not just things that are directly in the mine… but once it’s associated with mining, ‘Mining Matters’ is a good tool,” Mr. Mendez said.

In Jamaica, heavy mining takes place in the parishes of St. Thomas, St. Catherine, St. Ann, Portland, St. James, and St. Elizabeth. These areas are extensively mined for bauxite and industrial minerals, including limestone, gravel, and sand.

Mr. Mendez also noted that the app allows users to make anonymous reports.

“There’s also an option that would cover if the persons genuinely do not know the name of the company, or if it’s an illegal operation. The app also has the capability [to allow] persons to upload photographs. So you can take a picture of what the problem is and it allows you to upload. It’s optional whether you add your name or not. You can use the name, but if you don’t want to, that’s okay,” he told JIS News.

Mr. Mendez explained that the ‘Mining Matters’ app provides a drop down list of licensed operators and offers an easily accessible space for citizens to report mining related issues, such as vehicle damage caused by aggregate spills.

“The app is simple to use but it’s powerful. You may have persons who don’t have a clue who they can report matters to relating to mining. This gives voice to the voiceless in mining, as it is not only what happens in the mining communities but the transportation of material from mining companies or from mining operations,” he said.

For details or queries, persons may contact the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining at 876 927 1731.