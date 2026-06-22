MIIC State Minister Applauds Adtelligent’s Modern Volumetric Studio

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, has commended Adtelligent Limited for its innovative technological advancements, particularly its modern volumetric studio.

The first of its kind in Jamaica, the studio offers live equipment and virtual production.

The transformation was made possible through a $40-million grant from the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ).

The company also received a grant from UNESCO for cultural creativity.

The volumetric studio project is expected to generate close to $100 million in revenue annually.

With grant funding, the entity was able to purchase some essential pieces of equipment, such as computers and cameras, and hire a dedicated staff of around 30 individuals. The funding helped the company embark on its mission to revolutionise the marketing industry in Jamaica and globally by providing creative, cost-effective and analytical solutions.

Among its services are photo and video production, design and animation, social media management, web design and development, marketing strategy and data analytics. There is also a control room, and a double-sealed and double-door soundproof room.

During a recent tour of the studio, Mr. Seiveright said that the project underscores the Government’s push to modernise Jamaica’s digital and creative industries.

He commended the company’s growth into a fast-growing digital marketing business with international appeal.

“Adtelligent is one of Jamaica’s premier marketing and digital solutions agencies with one of the most modern studios in the entire Caribbean, and we’re very proud of it… There are many opportunities in the technology space, in the digital solutions space, in the marketing space, and what we see here at Adtelligent is a studio and facilities rivalling any boutique agency in New York, London, Toronto or Chicago,” Mr. Seiveright said.

He noted that Adtelligent is an example for businesspeople in Jamaica to build out their entrepreneurial spirit.

“So again, to all Jamaicans, business is the way to make money, to be successful and to take care of your families. We’re keen on seeing businesses expand in Jamaica.

The Ministry of Investment and Commerce and all our support agencies are there to help you become successful,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Adtelligent, Craig Powe, welcomed Mr. Seiveright’s visit to get first-hand experience of the creative work being done by the entity.

He said the next steps include acquiring solar power to run the equipment and getting more corporate companies on board to export videos from Jamaica.

In 2018, Adtelligent opened its doors with an investment of US$10,000.