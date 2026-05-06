Middle Managers Charged to Embrace Responsibility and Courage As Leaders

Middle managers across the island have been charged to embrace a deeper sense of responsibility and courage as leaders, by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill.

The Minister described stewardship as a critical pillar of Jamaica’s continued growth.

According to the Minister, who delivered the keynote address at the Annual Middle Managers Leadership Conference held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on May 6 under the theme ‘Stewards of Power: Bridging Vision and Results’, stewardship must begin at the individual level, urging managers to reflect on their personal values and leadership stance.

“What do you stand for? Where do you stand when there are issues of controversy?” he said, challenging attendees to demonstrate courage when it is easier to remain silent.

The Minister underscored that stewardship extends beyond personal conduct to institutional and national responsibility.

He noted that Jamaica’s progress has been shaped by how effectively its people manage resources, run organisations, and seize long-term opportunities.

The Minister encouraged participants to stretch their knowledge and capabilities to become transformative leaders who create value from existing resources.

Highlighting Jamaica’s economic trajectory, Senator Hill said the country entered 2026 with a resilient and fundamentally strengthened economy, despite ongoing global and domestic challenges.

He pointed to the nation’s ability to recover from major disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Melissa, noting that Jamaica has maintained stability while continuing on a path of modernisation and growth.

He cited the country’s disciplined fiscal management, noting that public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) has fallen significantly from previous highs to its lowest level in decades.

According to the Minister, Jamaica’s strong fiscal framework and stable, free-floating currency have enabled it to withstand economic shocks without excessive borrowing, a marked improvement from earlier periods of financial strain.

Turning to trade and investment, Minister Hill stressed the importance of expanding exports and diversifying markets. He said Jamaica continues to strengthen ties with traditional partners such as the United States, Canada, and the European Union, while deepening engagement with regions, including India, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the wider Caribbean.

Growing demand in markets like Japan and India for Jamaican products, including coffee and agri-processed goods, was also highlighted.

The Minister pointed to agri-processing as a major priority, citing initiatives led by the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), to support entrepreneurs and small businesses.

He said targeted financing and incubator programmes are being expanded to convert raw agricultural output into branded, value-added products, positioning Jamaica as a competitive player in global markets.

Senator Hill also outlined opportunities in emerging sectors such as fintech, logistics, renewable energy, and information technology.

He highlighted ongoing investments in ports, warehousing, and logistics infrastructure, emphasising Jamaica’s strategic location along major global shipping routes near the Panama Canal.