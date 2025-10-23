MET Service Advises That Tropical Storm Melissa Could Strengthen into a Major Hurricane

Manager of Weather Services at the Meteorological Service of Jamaica (Met Service), Rohan Brown, has advised that Tropical Storm Melissa is still evolving and could intensify into a major hurricane while positioned south of Jamaica this weekend.

“We have gone from a tropical storm watch to a warning, because tropical storm conditions are likely within 36 hours within the Jamaica area. We have also gone to a hurricane watch, because hurricane conditions of 119 kilometres or more, in terms of wind speed, are likely over Jamaica over the next 48 hours,” he outlined.

Speaking during a special briefing on preparedness for Tropical Storm Melissa at Jamaica House in Kingston on Thursday (October 23), Mr. Brown noted that while the system has shown a slight increase in forward speed, it remains slow-moving across the central Caribbean.

“As of 10:00 a.m. (on Wednesday), the centre of Tropical Storm Melissa was located near latitude 15.5 degrees north, 74.9 degrees west or about 215 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. The system is moving slowly towards the northeast near seven kilometres per hour and maximum sustained winds are up to 75 kilometres per hour with higher gusts,” he stated.

Mr. Brown noted that the Met Service anticipates significant rainfall associated with the storm that, combined with antecedent wet conditions from recent weeks, could trigger localised flooding and landslides in low-lying and flood-prone areas across several parishes.

“Strong gusty winds are likely, in terms of tropical storm winds over Jamaica, Friday into the weekend. Marine interests should expect widespread showers and thunderstorms accompanied by tropical storm force winds today and continuing into the weekend. Winds reaching hurricane strength are likely on Saturday, particularly over southern and eastern offshore areas,” he stated.

Mr. Brown reiterated the advisory for marine operators, including fishers operating on the cays and banks, to return to port and urgently complete all necessary safety measures.

“At this point, it is important for the public to understand that the system is still evolving, and because it’s evolving, while it remains a tropical storm, any change in the forward speed and the structure could alter the expected impacts for Jamaica,” he emphasised.

Mr. Brown, therefore, urges all citizens to remain vigilant and closely monitor official advisories issued by the Met Service.

He added that the agency will continue issuing updates on the system every three hours, in coordination with the National Hurricane Centre in Miami, the Ministry of Water, Environment and Climate Change, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), and other relevant agencies.