Men And Boys Must Be Retrained To Respect And Protect Women And Girls – Pastor

Pastor of the Constant Spring Road Church of God, Reverend Winston George Lewis, has emphasised that men and boys must be retrained to respect and protect women and girls.

“If we are going to have safer spaces for our women and girls, there must be a retraining of our men and boys in a general way. Retrain them how to recognise women, to show respect to them and to do everything to protect them from harm. Don’t abuse them,” he said.

Pastor Lewis was speaking at a church service, held on November 21 at the Constant Spring Road Church of God in Kingston, to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (IDEVAW), to be observed on Thursday, November 25.

This will begin 16 days of activism to create awareness against all forms of violence against women and girls, concluding on International Human Rights Day on December 10. The local theme for this year’s observance is ‘Safer Spaces for Women and Girls’.

Pastor Lewis said that men must be engaged in the fight to end violence against women and girls and called on men to be advocates for women’s liberation.

“Your mission is not to kill and destroy but to give life to others. Create opportunities so that when our little girls, our wives, our sisters and mothers go out they can feel safe,” he urged.

Pastor Lewis also called for the empowerment of women and girls.

“If we are going to see safer spaces for women and girls we must open up educational opportunities for them. We cannot hold them back to say you are a woman, you are a girl, you can’t go up front,” he said, while acknowledging that many women in Jamaica are pursuing higher education and occupying leadership positions.

The Pastor also made a call for the inclusion of women and girls throughout the levels of policy decision-making by government.

“We can’t have them to join us to make decisions when it is convenient. They should be part of the process because they are endowed with various skills and abilities. Give them the chance to go forward,” he said.