Members of the House Pay Tribute to Former Finance Minister

On his final day as Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, received glowing tributes from Members of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday (October 29).

Dr. Clarke, who served in the capacity since 2018, is to take up a new role as Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), effective October 31.

Leader of Government Business and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, described Dr. Clarke as “one of the finest to have walked the halls of this Chamber”.

Shadow Minister of Finance and the Public Service and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew South East, Julian Robinson, said: “There is no question that the member has made a positive contribution to Jamaica’s development.

“Thank you for what you have done, and we wish you well as you move forward. Most importantly, I hope that your experience as a practitioner, because you are unique as someone who has dealt with the challenges of a small island developing State, and that perspective can be brought to bear at the IMF,” he added.

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, also expressed confidence in Dr. Clarke making a sterling contribution to the IMF.

“As you move on to your next role, I know that the world is waiting for the unique contribution that only you can make and which we have gotten a taste of,” the Minister said.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, in lauding some of the successes of Dr. Clarke’s tenure, pointed to the work done at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) in making thousands of positions permanent, providing a pension and other benefits to the workers.

“Under his stewardship as Minister of Finance, today I am proud to say that over 3,800 Jamaicans have job security. I am proud that I have been able to spend many years of working with the member in building a better Jamaica and I believe his contribution internationally is a plus for Jamaica and it is something money can’t buy. It is something that will enhance the reputation of Jamaica, because people will see a small island State giving to the world a leader of this level,” Mr. McKenzie said.

In his response, Dr. Clarke said his heart is full. “I am proud to have been a part of this Administration and to have led a Ministry with a strong record of performance,” the former Minister said.

He recalled Jamaica’s strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the redefinition of access to tertiary education by removing the guarantor requirement, the provision of paternity leave in the public sector, the introduction of a social pension, and others, as some of the tenets of his success as Minister.

“So, Mr. Speaker, I thank you. I thank the Prime Minister, and I thank this honourable House for the opportunity to have served. I thank the members on the other side for being worthy opponents and for working on behalf of the Jamaican people in holding the Government to account. It has been the privilege and honour of my life,” Dr. Clarke said.

Dr. Clarke has been replaced by Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Eastern and former Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, who is now Jamaica’s first female Minister of Finance and the Public Service.