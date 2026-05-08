Members of Senate Pay Tribute to Leslie Campbell

Members of the Senate paid tribute to late former Senator and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine North Eastern, Leslie Campbell, during the sitting of the Upper House on Friday (May 8).

Mr. Campbell died on May 3, 2026, after a period of illness.

In his tribute, President, Tom Tavares-Finson, said Mr. Campbell served Jamaica with distinction and was the embodiment of determination, level-headedness and commitment.

“He wanted the best for Jamaica, and he played his part in advancing our nation and our people through strategic development at the local level and engagement on the international stage,” he pointed out.

He said his warmth combined with his calm and kind spirit left a lasting impression on those with whom he came in contact.

For her part, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, described the former Senator as a steady, reliable, knowledgeable, and principled leader who believed in service and his country.

She said he was committed to serving the people of Jamaica both locally and internationally, through service in both chambers at different times.

“He carried out his duties with diligence, dignity and a steadfast commitment to service earning the admiration always and respect always of his colleagues. He worked well with colleagues on both sides and was respected by all. He was also sincerely liked. He was a great and personable individual,” she said.

Leader of Opposition Business, Donna Scott Mottley, said the country has lost a faithful son.

She said he brought to public life a calm intellect, a careful mind and an unwavering respect for the institution he served.

“In this chamber, he distinguished himself with a quality that has become all too rare in public discourse – restraint. He did not seek attention through crude political banter or personal attacks. He understood that disagreement need not descend into disrespect and that public service is elevated when debate is conducted with civility and purpose,” she said.

The members also observed a moment of silence in his honour.

During his tenure as a parliamentarian, Mr. Campbell served as Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and later as State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

He was also an active member of the Jamaica Labour Party playing many roles, including his service as Deputy Treasurer. He was also an attorney-at-law and businessman.