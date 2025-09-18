Members of New Cabinet Pledge to Build on Legacy of Growth and Reform

Eighteen Ministers were sworn into Cabinet on Wednesday (September 17), with a mandate to continue existing development programmes and initiate new ones aligned with national priorities.

The ceremony, held at King’s House, was presided over by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, acting on the advice of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Among those reappointed are Hon. Fayval Williams as Minister of Finance and the Public Service, and Hon. Olivia Grange as Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

In an interview with JIS News following the Swearing-in Ceremony, Minister Williams expressed gratitude for Dr. Holness’ confidence in her leadership.

She affirmed her commitment to building on the country’s significant achievements over the last term, which include sustained debt reduction, a historic low unemployment rate of 3.3 per cent, record-high international reserves, low inflation, and a decline in murders.

Mrs. Williams stated that the next phase of work will prioritise achieving significant gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

“We know that is what is going to take us as a nation to higher heights, to enable our citizens to achieve or realise their goals. So I am looking forward to working with all the Ministers,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister Grange outlined several strategic initiatives she intends to undertake during her new term in Cabinet.

Among these is the establishment of a one-stop facility designed to simplify the process of attaining event permits.

“I am also looking forward to erecting several monuments: the shrine for [late former Prime Minister] the Most Hon. Edward Phillip George Seaga; the shrine for [late former Governor-General, the Most Hon.] Sir Howard Cooke, both in the National Heroes Park. There is… a long list of things that I am really looking forward to [undertaking],” Ms. Grange told JIS News.

Meanwhile, she expressed pride in several initiatives that were completed or advanced during the last term.

“I am very proud about the sexual harassment legislation and that we were able to have that in place… [also] that the [Sexual Harassment] Tribunal was established and is functioning. We were able to get the women’s shelters up and running, with the third shelter also having a facility for women to transition from the home into a stable situation,” Minister Grange outlined.

She also highlighted the introduction of the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan (JECIP), a landmark initiative that provides life, accident, and health insurance coverage for registered practitioners in the entertainment and creative industries.

Ms. Grange also cited the breaking of ground for the Jamaica Music Museum and the signing off on the redevelopment of the National Stadium as proud moments in her ministerial journey.