Members of Jamaica’s Fiscal Commission Advisory Committee Named

Members of Jamaica’s Fiscal Commission Advisory Committee were announced on Tuesday (October 29) by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

Speaking in the House of Representatives, Dr. Clarke informed that JMMB Group Chief Executive Officer, Keith Duncan, will chair the Committee. Mr. Duncan also chairs the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC).

The other members include Helene Davis-Whyte, representing the trade union movement; Nancy Pinchas – civil society; Dr Patrice Whitely – academia, and Kareem Tomlinson – private sector.

“The Governor-General made these appointments in accordance with the legislative requirements, where there were consultations between myself and the Opposition Spokesperson on Finance,” Dr. Clarke said.

The Commission was created under the Independent Fiscal Commission Act, which was passed in 2021 to uphold Jamaica’s fiscal responsibility laws. It comes into effect on January 1, 2025.

“That was always the timetable. It’s a timetable that doesn’t change because the Minister changes. The Fiscal Commission becomes the independent arbitrator of Jamaican’s fiscal rules, [taking] over from the Auditor General,” the Minister said.

Dr. Clarke also noted that the Advisory Committee will function similarly to EPOC, which was established in 2013 to monitor the implementation of Jamaica’s economic reform measures under its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).