| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag
Advertisement
Emancipendence

Photos: Mello-Go-Roun 2025

August 6, 2025
Culture
Share
Photos: Mello-Go-Roun 2025
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Members of the Port Antonio Theatre Group are animated in performance at the staging of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) Mello-Go-Roun 2025 on Monday (Aug. 4), at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.
Photos: Mello-Go-Roun 2025
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Clan Carthy Primary School student, David Nicholson, performs ‘John A Wah Dat Mi Hear’ during the 2025 staging of Mello-Go-Roun at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on Monday (Aug. 4). Mello-Go-Roun showcases the best of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) festival of the performing arts.
Photos: Mello-Go-Roun 2025
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
The Tivoli Gardens Dance Troupe performs ‘Market Braggadap’ during Mello-Go-Roun 2025 on Monday (Aug. 4), at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston. Mello-Go-Roun showcases the best performances from the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) festival 2025.
Photos: Mello-Go-Roun 2025
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
A standout performance by Nolan Collignon, singing ‘Feeling Good’ at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) Mello-Go-Roun 2025, held on Monday (Aug. 4) at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston .
Last Updated: August 6, 2025