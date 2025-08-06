Photos: Mello-Go-Roun 2025

A standout performance by Nolan Collignon, singing ‘Feeling Good’ at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) Mello-Go-Roun 2025, held on Monday (Aug. 4) at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston .

The Tivoli Gardens Dance Troupe performs ‘Market Braggadap’ during Mello-Go-Roun 2025 on Monday (Aug. 4), at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston. Mello-Go-Roun showcases the best performances from the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) festival 2025.

Clan Carthy Primary School student, David Nicholson, performs ‘John A Wah Dat Mi Hear’ during the 2025 staging of Mello-Go-Roun at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on Monday (Aug. 4). Mello-Go-Roun showcases the best of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) festival of the performing arts.

Members of the Port Antonio Theatre Group are animated in performance at the staging of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) Mello-Go-Roun 2025 on Monday (Aug. 4), at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.