Medicinal Cannabis Special Permit Programme to Promote Inclusivity

Chair of the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA), Dr. Nadeen Spence, says the recent launch of the Medicinal Cannabis Special Permit Programme, is expected to promote inclusivity and opportunities for young people to participate in a structured and regulated industry.

“Young people have this opportunity to explore how they can become part of an industry that has the potential to give all kinds of Jamaicans, the opportunity to explore avenues for entrepreneurship and business,” Dr. Spence said.

She further encouraged interested persons to apply for their licences through the CLA.

Dr. Spence was addressing students attending the Mona Campus Youth League of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Emerging Industries Forum, held at the UWI Mona campus on Thursday (April 16).

The forum was held under the theme ‘Navigating Jamaica’s Emerging Industries and Government Preparedness’. The policy-focused forum examined government strategies for emerging sectors such as the cannabis industry.

The Medical Cannabis Special Permit Programme aims to strengthen access and inclusion for traditional ganja growers within Jamaica’s medical Cannabis Industry. It will be implemented under the recently gazetted regulations governing the CLA’s operations.

Cabinet approved the promulgation of the Dangerous Drugs (Cannabis Licensing Interim Amendment Regulations 2025 which introduces several regulatory improvements to strengthen the licensing framework and expand access to Jamaica’s legal cannabis industry.

“Part of what this new set of regulations is about is essentially opening up the sector to so many more people who want to participate in it as an industry and an opportunity to make money,” Dr. Spence said.

The amendments are expected to improve access to the legal medicinal cannabis industry, creating new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs while supporting the transition of traditional cultivators into the regulated market.